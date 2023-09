Omicron was detected in Puerto Rico before it was found in South Africa. “If we are dealing with an artificially created virus, we have a monster on our hands.”

Source: Vejon Health

Omicron Lab Made? New Evidence from Japanese Researchers

2 September 2023

If the SARS-COV2 and/or Omicron was lab created, what were the biological targets to make people sick.

Like this: Like Loading...