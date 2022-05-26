Nixon Katembo: UN condemns attacks by M23 rebels on its forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo

excellent analysis from Nixon Katembo producer of Channel Africa

Source: SABC

UN condemns attacks by M23 rebels on its forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Nixon Katembo

The United Nations force in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has condemned attacks against it by M23 rebels and urged them to “immediately cease hostilities”. In a statement on Twitter, the UN acknowledged “the courage and determination” of its forces who responded to the attacks. For some analysis of this on-going conflict we are now joined by Channel Africa producer Nixon Katembo.

