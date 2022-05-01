Nixon Katembo: DRC Peace Talks | First round of talks with rebel groups conclude in Kenya

brilliant political analysis from Nixon Katembo

Source: SABC News

DRC Peace Talks | First round of talks with rebel groups conclude in Kenya

30 April 2022

The DRC government has concluded the first round of peace talks in Nairobi with representatives of several armed groups operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s violence-torn east. The Congolese Presidency said talks in Kenya between the DR Congo government and rebel groups were aimed at ending violence. Channel Africa Producer Nixon Katembo joins us.

Like this: Like Loading...