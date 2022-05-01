Nixon Katembo: DRC Peace Talks | First round of talks with rebel groups conclude in Kenya

brilliant political analysis from Nixon Katembo
Source: SABC News
DRC Peace Talks | First round of talks with rebel groups conclude in Kenya
30 April 2022
The DRC government has concluded the first round of peace talks in Nairobi with representatives of several armed groups operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s violence-torn east. The Congolese Presidency said talks in Kenya between the DR Congo government and rebel groups were aimed at ending violence. Channel Africa Producer Nixon Katembo joins us.