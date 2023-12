MORE CONGO PROPAGANDA: M23 & THE UNSEEN HIGH-TECH GENOCIDE

Journalist Jessica Hatcher providing field dispatches for TIME and other major propaganda venues.

Time story offers an interesting trail for anyone interested in understanding the nature of power and the political economy of the mass media. For example, if you haven’t heard, former Massachusetts Senator John Kerry is now Barrack Obama’s new Secretary of State (replacing Hillary Clinton). The gorilla story doesn’t mention Kerry at all, though it might have, since Kerry traveled to Rwanda and has extensive ties to Kagame. The page-and-a-halfstory offers an interesting trail for anyone interested in understanding the nature of power and the political economy of the mass media. For example, if you haven’t heard, former Massachusetts Senator John Kerry is now Barrack Obama’s new Secretary of State (replacing Hillary Clinton). The gorilla story doesn’t mention Kerry at all, though it might have, since Kerry traveled to Rwanda and has extensive ties to Kagame. Kerry also unveiled new diplomatic cooperation (PEPFAR) with South Africa (note those S. African mining companies and S. African troops in Congo!), Rwanda and Namibia (run by another criminal enterprise backed by Washington)(and, also, especially, by the world diamond cartels). PEPFAR is one of these corporate AIDS front efforts which are merely a few hops from covert operations.

Time as “a refugee camp for primate victims of war.” Never mind the hundreds of thousands of human refugees in the region….or the ongoing genocide against Congolese peoples… And remember that the so-called “humanitarian” charity (so-called “not-for-profit”) Again, the short gorilla story does not mention Kerry. It does however mention a formerly mostly-unheard-of gorilla reserve, Senkwekwe Orphan Mountain Gorilla Center, described byas “a refugee camp for primate victims of war.” Never mind the hundreds of thousands of human refugees in the region….or the ongoing genocide against Congolese peoples… And remember that the so-called “humanitarian” charity (so-called “not-for-profit”) CARE INTERNATIONAL is “partnered” with BANRO GOLD Corp in the blood-drenched hills of South Kivu, DRC. This is humanitarian fascism.

So, let’s follow the trail Time inadvertently lays for us. Senkwekwe Orphan Mountain Gorilla Center , it turns out, gets some funding from the capitalist Buffet enterprises — in particular, the Howard G. Buffet Foundation. The gorilla story in Time doesn’t tell you this.



Photo: John Kerry with Kagame and others for new PEPFAR photo-op.

Time doesn’t tell us that Warren Buffet, Howard G. Buffet and their companies, Berkshire Hathaway, have been deeply tied to the plunder and depopulation in the Great Lakes countries, and in Sudan. The Howard G. Buffet Foundation claims to have donated over $US 1 million to the World Food Program. Any enterprising honest journalist who wanted to look into this would find a haven of tax breaks, rotten grains, and corporate profiteering all at the expense of US taxpayers, all under the guise of the World Food Program, and involving protectionist agribusiness. Corporations like ConAgra and Archers Daniels Midland — both tied to the Buffets — that reap huge benefits by dumping shitty “food” on the World Food Program with the help of U.S. politicians and some Christian right front organizations like BREAD FOR THE WORLD.

Looking at the MINERALS INVEST map of Africa (above) showing the mining companies like Barrick Gold Corporation and Anglo-American (partnered with Barrick Gold Corporation in Congo), remember that former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young counts Archers Daniels Midland and Barrick Gold Corporation as clients for his Goodworks International PR firm . Young is also tight with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, and all of them are very tight with Kagame and Museveni.

Howard G. Buffet trumpets his African Great Lakes Peace Building Initiative , but this is window dressing for profiteering and pacification of the natives. Buffet also claims to have provided “capacity-building and operations support for Virunga’s National Park rangers” and “Humanitarian support for counter-LRA efforts”. Unpack these claims and you will find the ugliest realities of predatory capitalism. “Humanitarian support for counter LRA-efforts” ??? What “counter LRA-efforts” — the LRA is the propaganda bogeyman Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army — could possibly involve anything “humanitarian”?

War is Peace. Let’s dig a little deeper back in Time , though, and VOILA! see what we find (found). Warren Buffet is also on the Board of Directors of the H.J. Heinz Corporation. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway acquired H.J. Heinz in June 2013. What does H. J. Heinz have to do with Congo? Why did John Kerry really travel to Central Africa?

If the Congo is a “failed state” as the Foreign Policy establishment likes to pontificate, how does BANRO GOLD create such an orderly exploitation of minerals? Answer: This is “failed state” by design and proxy warrior.