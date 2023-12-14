re posted from CONSCIOUS BEING ALLIANCE
MORE CONGO PROPAGANDA:
M23 & THE UNSEEN HIGH-TECH GENOCIDE
The village of Bihambwe on “Chicko Mountain” in the verdent hills of North Kivu, DRC. Photo: Keith Harmon Snow.
Further, western media reports have exaggerated the fighting between Congolese troops (FARDC) and their U.N. partner-army the Rapid Intervention Forces (RIF), against the M23: most M23 were warned in advance of an impending assault and they fled to Rwanda and Uganda. Exaggerating the “successes” of the UN and RIF serves to provide justification for the United Nations as an independent entity doling out justice for the world. Nonsense.
Meanwhile, multinational corporations operating in eastern Congo under the media radar, but soaked in Congolese blood, include Banro Gold, Casa Mining, Randgold, Mwana Africa, Loncor, Anglo-Gold Ashanti, Kilo Gold, and Moku Gold. These are U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European mining corporations and they benefit from having the Rwandan Tutsi in Kinshasa (Kanambe). They all have deep ties to the criminal extortion, money-laundering, racketeering and theft behind the plunder and depopulation in the Great Lakes countries, ties to Kagame and Museveni and their agents.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Forces (MONUC, MONUSCO) and the Rapid Intervention Forces (note the heavy presence of South African troops AND South African mining companies in eastern Congo!) serve the corporate agenda. Remember that almost half of the MONUC annual 1 billion budget went to Lockheed Martin subsidiary Pacific Architects and Engineers — a private military (read: mercenary) company also involved in the US/Canada/UK/Israeli invasions of Zaire (1996-1997) and Congo (1998-onward).
Meanwhile, TIME Magazine this week (Nov. 11, 2013) ran a little propaganda clip by a white journalist Jessica Hatcher titled, “Saving Congo’s Gorillas“. In typical western media fashion, the furry primates are portrayed as the supreme victims of war in the Great Lakes region. The point is to manipulate public opinion to support further western/corporate intervention in Congo, but not for the people, rather ostensibly for the non-human primates, but really for other western corporate exploiters, including Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, Jane Goodall Institute, Conservation International, CARE, Save the Children, UNICEF, etc. Oh, and don’t forget Ben Affleck and Eve Ensler’s million-dollars money-making schemes in Congo (requiring complete Ugandan and Rwandan government-war-criminal support).
Journalist Jessica Hatcher providing field dispatches for TIME and other major propaganda venues.
War is Peace.
Let’s dig a little deeper back in Time, though, and VOILA! see what we find (found). Warren Buffet is also on the Board of Directors of the H.J. Heinz Corporation. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway acquired H.J. Heinz in June 2013.
What does H. J. Heinz have to do with Congo?
Why did John Kerry really travel to Central Africa?
If the Congo is a “failed state” as the Foreign Policy establishment likes to pontificate, how does BANRO GOLD create such an orderly exploitation of minerals? Answer: This is “failed state” by design and proxy warrior.
What are the real Buffet interests in the region?
I will only offer a small tidbit of insight: John Kerry’s wife is Teresa Heinz, of the H.J. Heinz fortune.
Bottom line: THERE IS NOTHING ABOUT ANY OF THE RECENT REPORTAGE IN ANY MAJOR WESTERN VENUE THAT TELLS ANYTHING CLOSE TO THE WHOLE TRUTH ABOUT THE ONGOING GENOCIDE AND DEPOPULATION IN AFRICA.
If you are consuming the western mass media (Time Magazine, New York Times, New Yorker, etc.) you are contributing to your own mental illness, and to the war against the people of Africa.
