Mogoeng Mogoeng and Moral Leadership

Former Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, will stand for the presidency in 2024 under the All African Alliance Movement.

Every trick in the book will be played to stop him from running. His morality and true faith are the ulimate threat to the globalist establishment (WMC) of South Africa.

The global elite/the oligarchy/WEF/the remnant rulers of the British Empire and its system of corporate government based on the British East India Company – however you choose to call this thing, abhors morality and abhors true faith.

Mogoeng Mogoeng threatens to bring morality and faith to the leadership of South Africa.

There are others calling for reform like Dr Iqbal Survé. But he is wrong. A new South Africa cannot be modelled from a place of injustice. And it cannot be reformed by those who know nothing of how the oligarchy have kept this country captured all this time.

As Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng turned down a R600 million offer from an American philanthropist ( Bill Gates?) to pay for the modernization of the courts. He turned it down even when people said he was crazy, because in his words ” that is how capture begins”.

7 October 2019

