Moeletsi Mbeki : South African Economy Designed to Serve British Mining Companies

and NOTHING has changed!

Source: SABC News

SA economy designed to serve foreign interests: Moeletsi Mbeki

Unless South Africa changes its trajectory and re-industrialises the economy to accommodate the poor, the angry masses are on the verge of unleashing a violent uprising against the ruling elite. These are the comments made by economist, businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki addressing a Xubera Institute for Research and Development gathering in Durban. Mbeki said from the day of the National Party government the economy of South Africa was designed to serve the British mining companies who make billions of profits, and that has not changed under the ANC government in power. Moeletsi Mbeki, Deputy chair of the South African Institute of International Affairs and political analyst joins us virtually.

