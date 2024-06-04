Big Business/ SA`s private sector which is an Anglo American monopoly, is pushing for DA-ANC coalition. According to Gayton McKenzie this will drive 25-30% of the ANC over to MK instantly.

“Business has been wanting their agenda in these [coalition] talks.”

“ Business needs to leave their obsession to see Jacob Zuma hang from a tree.The people love Zuma despite all their efforts, all what`s been done”

Source: Newzroom Afrika

McKenzie speaks of a ‘forced coalition’ between ANC and DA

4 June 2024

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says business is hard at work to push for the ANC and DA coalition, which will exclude Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. He adds that there is an obsession with wanting to ostracise Zuma.

Like this: Like Loading...