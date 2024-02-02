The Wazalendo are civilian fighters. Wazalendo means patriot. They have received weapons and training from FARDC ( Congo Military) to defend villages from Rwandan forces known as M23 and Ugandan forces known as ADF. Rwanda and Uganda have been operating terrorist activities inside DRC for more than 25 years to loot resources

Source: Africa Insider

M23 Rebels in Mweso lose 100s of fighters to Congo’s Wazalendo Army.

Wazalendo fighters claim Ugandan troops are reinforcing M23 Rebels in Rutshuru. Congo army said in a statement that M23 fired mortar bombs on Mweso as the rebel force retreated in the face of a military operation to push them back.

