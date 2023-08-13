re posted from BELTA

Lukashenko tells West to deal with smuggling of children from Ukraine for illegal organ trade

11 August 2023

MINSK, 11 August (BelTA) – The West should deal with the problem of smuggling Ukrainian children for illegal organ transplants, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he talked to aviation industry workers at Minsk National Airport, BelTA has learned.

“The Westerners are trying to whip up large-scale hysteria around Putin and now around me, up to launching a criminal investigation. This is simply ridiculous, I absolutely do not worry about it,” the head of state said commenting on criticism coming from abroad regarding Belarus’ recuperation program for children from Donbass.

“This made it even more clear to us that we are doing the right thing. Children are not to blame for anything. And we agreed with Putin that we will finance these recuperation trips from the Union State budget. We have done this before and we will continue to do this despite criticism. God sees it all. If we help people today, God will reward us later. Therefore, we will keep helping children,” the president said.

