Source: Schiller Institute

López Obrador: Facebook and the Inquisition

10 January 2021

During today’s LaRouche Manhattan Project Meeting, the following three-minute video clip of Jan. 8, 2021 comments by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was presented, in which he denounces the Facebook censorship of President Donald Trump as a new “Holy Inquisition” designed to “create a world government with the power to control social networks, a world media power”

Like this: Like Loading...