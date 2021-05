South African rugby player from KwaZulu Natal, Lindani Myeni was shot dead by police in Honalulu. This story is just too sad. He leaves behind a wife and two very young children.There was no need for his death. He was shot because he was black. Where is the outcry from the South African authorities demanding justice from America?

Source: eNCA

Lindani Myeni | Friends react to SA man’s shooting

18 April 2021

