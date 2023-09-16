Libya flooding death toll surpasses 11,000, another 10,000 missing

A view of damaged homes after the Mediterranean storm “Daniel” hit Libya’s eastern city of Derna on September 15, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

The death toll from devastating floods in eastern Libya has reached 11,000, the Libyan Red Crescent says, with thousands reportedly still missing, as search and rescue teams continue.

According to the center, at least 11,300 people have lost their lives and another 10,100 are missing, after Mediterranean Storm Daniel hit the North African country earlier in the week.

The northeastern city of Derna is the worst affected, where heavy rainfall led to the collapse of two dams, wiping out a quarter of the area and sweeping bodies out to sea.

According to local officials, the port city has been declared a disaster zone, with electricity and communication having been cut off.

