Kagame is no longer useful to the Globalist Mafia

this is what we can deduce from the recent HRW report which details the M23`s terrorism of Congolese civilians and the M23 connection to Paul Kagame. Because for the last decade HRW never reported this. Kagame is no longer useful to the City of London/Wall Street mafia because President Tshisekedi has taken control of Congolese resources which can no longer disappear across the border into Rwanda.

re posted from THE RWANDAN

Like this: Like Loading...