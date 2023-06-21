Kagame is no longer useful to the Globalist Mafia

this is what we can deduce from the recent HRW report which details the M23`s terrorism of Congolese civilians and the M23 connection to Paul Kagame. Because for the last decade HRW never reported this. Kagame is no longer useful to the City of London/Wall Street mafia because President Tshisekedi has taken control of Congolese resources which can no longer disappear across the border into Rwanda.
HRW Accuses M23 Militia of Rape and Unlawful Killings in DR Congo, Citing Rwandan Support