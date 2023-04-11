“We live in a time of monsters. And increasingly in the Western political system, these monsters take human political form.”

Source: CGTN

The U.S. has hosted a second “Summit for Democracy” after publishing an annual report on the human rights records of countries around the world, except that of the U.S. itself. What is the relationship between democracy and human rights? How should we re-examine democracies in the West? Guest in this edition of Dialogue is George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain and former member of the UK Parliament.

How should we re-examine democracies in the West?

11 April 2023

