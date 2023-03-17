Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – How many Australians will be sacrificed for the USA’s war on China? – John Lander

Mar 16, 2023

Former Australian diplomat John Lander returns to CITIZENS INSIGHT in the wake of recent “Red Alert” articles in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers drumming up the fear campaign ahead of the AUKUS announcement which continues the push to war that will have Australia serve as a proxy in a conflict with China.

Interview with John Lander, Former Deputy Ambassador to China (1974-76), Former Ambassador to Iran (1985–87) Hosted by Robert Barwick, Research Director of the Australian Citizens Party

