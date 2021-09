Source: CGTN Africa

GUINEA: One week after coup against President Alpha Conde

12 September 2021

Sunday, Sept. 12, marked a week since the bloodless coup in Guinea that toppled President Alpha Conde. The international community has expressed concerns about these developments, and demanded a return to civilian rule and unconditional rule of the ousted president. Here’s a brief look at the latest developments from the West African nation.

