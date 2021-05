The city of Goma has been evacuated after Nyiragongo volcano in the Virungu National Park erupted yesterday around 19:00 . Although no lives lost as far as we know, the lava has destroyed homes, livelihoods, livestock, crops and what little people had!

Source: AFP News Agency

Aerial images of destruction in east DR Congo after Nyiragongo volcano erupts | AFP

