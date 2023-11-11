Ethnically cleanse

them and deport them to other unsafe corners of their prison? Do you do that irrespective of International Law and the Geneva Convention? No, you don’t.

But, yes, you do that because you have the backing, the support and the collusion of the hypocritical leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and

of the EU? Yes, you have and Yes, You Can (using Obama’s election call).

BUT, you know that history has shown us that such genocide will doom you and your supporters and will relegate you to the dustbin of history.

Gaza is Hamas’s Iron Dome – The Symbol of Palestinian National Struggle.

The network of Defence systems that Hamas has built in Gaza over the years is actually its home-made Iron Dome. Can’t afford an American one.

In a dense area like the Gaza Strip where ‘Israel’, the bulwark of American and Western imperialism in the Middle East, has imprisoned 2.2M Palestinians, the

Resistance actually had no place to go but down. Smart, huh! And below means below the whole ‘strip’. (25 miles by 5 miles) Since there is no surface area

available, the strip becomes the Iron Dome of the Palestinian national struggle.

What makes this unique is that it has proven to be the most effective means of self-defence, unlike that of the American-supplied Zionist state employed one,

which, on Oct 7, completely failed to do its job and so the military was caught with its pants down. They were caught napping. Literally. Hamas woke them up.

This is what is angering the Zionist military: “How could such a ramshackle bunch of ‘terrorists’,” they asked themselves, “defy the most sophisticated security

network in the world by using such home-made glider-drones”?

