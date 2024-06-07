Gayton MacKenzie speaks very honestly about what Big Business is planning for South Africa

Source: BizNews TV

Gayton McKenzie: How a ANC/DA forced marriage will sow SA’s future seeds of disaster

5 June 2024

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie believes the business community and global markets are disrespecting the will of SA’s people by pushing the ANC into a partnership with the DA. He argues that this is driven by financial motives and a “Save Ramaphosa” agenda – but it is the wrong path for a country that has sent a clear message that it wants the ANC out of power. McKenzie reckons all non-ANC politicians, including Jacob Zuma’s MK and the EFF, should unite in a single objective of ejecting the ANC from government, which will cut off its corrupt tentacles whose destructive cadre deployment reaches into every corner of the State. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Like this: Like Loading...