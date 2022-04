These are terrible times for the eastern province of KwaZulu Natal. Heavy rain has caused severe flooding to all areas around the city of Durban. The deathtoll stands at 395 with many still unaccounted for. Over 40 000 people have been affected. Most affected are the people living in informal settlements, now numbering close to 1 million. These people who have very little, have now lost everything.

Source: eNCA

KZN Floods | A bird’s-eye view | Part 3

