Source: WION

Gravitas Plus: Europe’s hypocrisy on fossil fuels

27 August 2022

Europe promised to lead the world on climate change. It lectured developing nations for relying on coal. Now the same Europe is conveniently buying coal and restarting coal-fired power plants. What happened to its climate goals? Can it still preach others? Palki Sharma exposes Europe’s hypocrisy.

