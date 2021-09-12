re posted from XINHUANET

Ethiopians celebrate unique New Year with hope for national harmony and peace

Sept. 11 (Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) — Ethiopians on Saturday marked the first day of the Ethiopian New Year, as the East African country welcomed the year 2014 with hope for national harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The Ethiopian New Year, or Enkutatash in Amharic language, falls on Sept. 11 (or Sept. 12 during a leap year).

The East African nation uses a unique calendar, which counts its year seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar. Presently, the country is celebrating the arrival of the year of 2014.

As the just concluded Ethiopian 2013 witnessed a deadly conflict that erupted in the country’s Northernmost Tigray regional state between government and rebel forces which is now expanded to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, Ethiopians are now welcoming the New Year relatively in a feeble mood than ever.

In addition to hoping to see an end for the recently expanding conflict, Ethiopians are anticipating the just started 2014 to bring about better market conditions exacerbated by the socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the capital of Addis Ababa, the disruptions and price hikes are highly visible across markets, with soaring prices for festive commodities across holiday markets witnessed by Xinhua journalists.

