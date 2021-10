Ethiopia under President Abiy Ahmed is paving a road for future Africa with a political party based on Ethiopian identity instead of ethnic identity. It is the road to the sovereign nation states of Africa. Panelists include Lawrence Freeman, Farah Maalim, Ann Garrison and Sébastien Périmony

Source: Sébastien Périmony

Ethiopia : Emission TALK TO OBN with Sébastien Périmony

12 October 2021

Reflection on the New Ethiopian government Formation on Talk to OBN.

October 2021

