Pres. Ruto of Kenya is Hima. Hima are allied with Tutsi aristocracy. Tutsi-Hima empire. And there is the illicit gold trade going through Kenya

Source: African Insider

DR Congo to Leave the East African Community. Plot on Corneille Nangaa revealed.

2 May 2024

Kinshasa seeks to eliminate M23 political wing under Corneille Nangaa. The activities of the DRC’s former electoral commission boss, who is now the political face of the eastern rebellion, are alarming the Tshisekedi administration

