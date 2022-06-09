re posted from AFRICA NEWS

DR Congo: Heads of the armed forces of EAC discuss security situation in Goma

The heads of the armed forces of the East African Community (EAC) met on Monday in Goma to discuss the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where clashes between the M23 rebel group and the army have displaced tens of thousands in recent weeks.

Representatives of the DRC, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania, as well as the head of MONUSCO (UN mission in the DRC) attended the meeting.

Rwanda, which is also a member of the EAC, was absent.

One of the main aims of the meeting was to establish a regional joint force to contain and combat all “negative forces” destabilising the country.

“The process of setting up a sub-regional force to combat the negative forces should be initiated immediately by the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Celestin Mbala, head of the Congolese armed forces.

“All foreign armed groups active in the Democratic Republic of Congo to be disarmed and returned immediately and unconditionally to their respective countries of origin, otherwise they will also be considered as ‘negative forces’ and subject to military action by the sub-region,” Mbala added.

