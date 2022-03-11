Source: Geopolitics and Empire

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Why Are Bio-Labs Being Funded in Ukraine & Around Eurasia?

4 March 2022

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva discusses her groundbreaking work uncovering diplomatically protected international arms traffic from Western governments to terrorists as well as her discovery of bio-laboratories scattered throughout Eurasia. She learned how the whole of Eastern Europe was involved in a network for arming terrorists with weapons paid for by the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all under diplomatic cover..

