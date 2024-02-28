re posted from COVERT ACTION MAGAZINE

Diamond Magnate With Deep Ties to U.S. Intelligence, Who Was Behind Imperial Machinations in Central Africa, is Left Out of the History Books

By Jeremy Kuzmarov

Few People Know Who Maurice Tempelsman Is Despite the Outsized Influence That He Has Played on U.S. Foreign Policy in Africa

Maurice Tempelsman is a billionaire Democratic Party power broker and donor in his 90s who is chairman of the board of directors of Lazare Kaplan International Inc. (LKI), the largest diamond company in the U.S., and partner in Leon Tempelsman & Son, which has lucrative mining interests throughout Africa.

Born in Antwerp, Belgium, Tempelsman persuaded the U.S. government in 1950 to stockpile African diamonds for industrial and military purposes, with him as middleman.

Four decades later, Templesman accompanied Bill Clinton on a trip to Central Africa where Clinton expanded U.S. support for the Rwandan and Ugandan governments as they invaded the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in order to plunder its diamond and mineral wealth.

Tempelsman also developed a plan for Angola that would bring the right-wing party, UNITA, into the government and allow his companies to bring U.S.-made deep mining equipment into the country and then market the stones that were mined.

