De-escalation and Diplomacy with Russia Now! | Clare Daly

Clare Daly MP is on the Ukrainian government Hit List for calling the situation a NATO proxy war

” So the countries representing the majority of the world population have supported the UNs call for peace. And yet the minority countries, the white Atlanticist camp, again are obstructing progress. It is scary.”

“They are captured by the arms industry, by the NATO warhawks, by the US administration who seem to be perfectly content to allow this war to continue”

Source: Neutrality Studies

Deescalation and Diplomacy with Russia Now! | Clare Daly

12 October 2022

