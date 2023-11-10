Source: Al Jazeera English

The director added that the thousands of displaced people living inside the hospital are without food or water, and that the fear is that Israel will bomb the hospital and destroy it.

‘Day of war against hospitals’ says al-Shifa director

10 November 2023

The head of al-Shifa Medical Complex has called today’s attacks against his hospital and several others a “day of war against hospitals”, adding that it was “tragic in every sense of the word”. “The sick and wounded occupy all of the hospital’s corridors, and we cannot perform surgical operations,” said Muhammad Abu Salmiya, speaking to Al Jazeera. “We cannot find a single bed to place victims on,” he added. “We are taking difficult decisions between who to save and who to let die… as I speak to you I am standing in front of 100 dead bodies.” Abu Salmiya said that only four sections of the hospital were still operating: the intensive care unit, the baby incubator unit, the operation theatre and the dialysis unit. “These wards cannot function without electricity,” he said. “We are in dire need of fuel… to keep these critical units operating. Thousands of patients lives are hanging by a thread. This is a war crime.” The director added that the thousands of displaced people living inside the hospital are without food or water, and that the fear is that Israel will bomb the hospital and destroy it. Joining us by phone is Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya the Director of Al Shifa Hospital.

