DAY 1 : Grand Jury Proceeding for Covid-19 Crimes Against Humanity – Expert Witnesses’ Testimonies Begin Saturday, 12 February

re posted from ALGORA BLOG

Grand Jury Proceeding for Covid-19 Crimes Against Humanity – Expert Witnesses’ Testimonies Begin Saturday, 12 February

On Saturday 5 February 2022 lawyers gave their opening statements at the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion, an international natural law court. Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich from Germany gave his opening statement which included an overview of the expert witnesses that will testify before the court.

Below is the video of Dr. Fuellmich’s opening statement and the transcript.

continue to Source:

Like this: Like Loading...