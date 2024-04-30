re posted from PRESSTV

City of ghosts’: UNRWA says shocked by extent of Gaza devastation as death toll rises

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 7:10 AM

The Israeli military has conducted new round of air and drone strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 47 Palestinians as UNRWA say Gaza has turned into “a city of death and ghosts”.

The Wafa news agency reported on Monday that 26 of the victims lost lost their lives in Israeli aerial assaults on areas west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The occupying regime’s warplanes also targeted a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing three civilians and injuring two others, the report added.

An Israeli drone attack killed two civilians and wounded several more at a house in the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Additionally, the report said, the Gaza neighborhoods of al-Daraj and Sheikh Radwan were bombed by Israeli fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery attacks hit the city of Jabalia and areas south of Gaza City, including Juhor ad-Dik.

