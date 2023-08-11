CIA Veteran: Nuland’s Niger Trip Meant to ‘Intimidate’, ‘Threaten’ New Government

Acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey, Niger and met with acting Nigerien Defense Chief Moussa Salaou Barmou and his deputies on Monday for what she later described as “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” talks.

The visit, coming one day after the deadline set forth by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the new authorities to cede power back to President Mohamed Bazoum or face a military intervention, was unusual, in that previous military takeovers and takeover attempts in the landlocked West African nation in 2021, 2010, 1999 and 1996 did not see anywhere near the same level of attention from high-ranking Western officials.