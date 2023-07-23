Source: Rising Tide Foundation

This Wednesday, July 19th at 7pm, Li Kangzheng delivered a presentation on China’s untold history which is guaranteed to blow your mind and expand your understanding on the dynamics of our past and present world. I asked Li to make a short description of his lecture which follows: “This coming lecture will explore the British Empire’s scheme to tax every Chinese import and export for a century and the Chinese “precursor to the League of Nations”. We will also deal with the topic of Hong Kong in revolt featuring a true student massacre which accompanied an incredibly self-destructive educational revolution… but not the ones you think.”



China’s Battle with the British Empire (19th century to Present) PART 1 of 2

23 July 2023

This is part 1 of 2

