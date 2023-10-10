CAR leader blames West for ‘plundering’ African resources, triggering migrant crisis

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. (Photo by AFP)

The head of the Central African Republic (CAR) has accused the Western countries of triggering a migration crisis by pillaging Africa’s natural resources through slavery and colonization.

Taking the podium at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Faustin-Archange Touadera addressed the migrant crisis on the Italian island of Lampedusa, where thousands of African migrants arrived last week.

“These young people who symbolize the present and the future of our continent are desperately seeking to join the countries of the European continent in search of an El Dorado,” Touadera said.

“This escalation of the migrant crisis is one of the appalling consequences of the plundering of natural resources of countries made poor by slavery, colonization and Western imperialism, terrorism and internal armed conflicts,” he added.

Elsewhere in his speech, Touadera said that Africa must be given a greater say in solving the migrant crisis.

“The UN must go beyond our common commitment to revive global solidarity by involving African countries in the search for global solutions to the migration crises and the existential issues facing young people on the African continent,” he said.

