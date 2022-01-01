Busingye Johnston, ‘Kidnapper’ of Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina, set to become UK ambassador

British Financial Empire, Current African News, Rwanda,

re posted from                               GREAT LAKES POST

Busingye Johnston, ‘Kidnapper’ of Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina, set to become UK ambassador

11 December 2021    by Chris Kamo

MPs are demanding that a Rwandan official implicated in the abduction and imprisonment of a man hailed as a hero of the 1994 genocide is blocked from being appointed as his country’s ambassador to Britain.

Johnston Busingye, the former Rwandan justice minister, allegedly played a key role in the abduction and trial of Paul Rusesabagina, whose efforts in saving 1,268 people from a gruesome death were documented in the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda. Rusesabagina, 67, was jailed for 25 years three months ago after a trial widely condemned as a sham.

continue reading Here: Source:

Busingye Johnston, ‘Kidnapper’ of Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina, set to become UK ambassador

Leave a Reply