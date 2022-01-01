re posted from GREAT LAKES POST

Busingye Johnston, ‘Kidnapper’ of Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina, set to become UK ambassador

11 December 2021 by Chris Kamo

MPs are demanding that a Rwandan official implicated in the abduction and imprisonment of a man hailed as a hero of the 1994 genocide is blocked from being appointed as his country’s ambassador to Britain.

Johnston Busingye, the former Rwandan justice minister, allegedly played a key role in the abduction and trial of Paul Rusesabagina, whose efforts in saving 1,268 people from a gruesome death were documented in the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda. Rusesabagina, 67, was jailed for 25 years three months ago after a trial widely condemned as a sham.

