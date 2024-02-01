“I should imagine that some of which I have to say may invite criticism of anti-Semitism and I just want to put it out there that I am not anti-Semitic. The Palestinians are a Semitic people. And by expressing sympathy for the Palestinian plight is by definition not anti-Semitic.

I am however, anti-Zionist. When I first joined Foreign Affairs back in 1967 I was asked where I wanted to be posted. I said anywhere but Israel. I was asked why and I said because the Zionist State of Israel is applying to the people of Palestine the same measures that the Nazis applied to the Jews. I consider that political Zionism has nothing to do with promoting respect for Jewish people and the Jewish religion. It`s a distortion that many many Jews around the world agree with. And I think that’s important to note. Even here in Melbourne we find many Australian Jewish people marching in support of Palestine and against the massacre of the Palestinian people.” – Former Senior Australian Diplomat to Iran and China, John Lander

Source: Australian Citizens Party

Beware neocons expanding Israel-Gaza bloodbath to draw China into proxy war – John Lander

Former Australian diplomat John Lander returns to CITIZENS INSIGHT in the wake of the Israel-Gaza war to discuss the broader global geopolitical ramifications. Interview with John Lander, Former Deputy Ambassador to China (1974-76), Former Ambassador to Iran (1985–87)

Hosted by Robert Barwick, Research Director of the Australian Citizens Party

