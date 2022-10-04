historian Christopher Fogarty, author of “The Perfect Holocaust, Ireland 1845-1850” details the attempted extermination of the Irish peasants and tenant farmers using the doctrine of the Rev Thomas Malthus whose malthusian ideas are still the ideology of the powers that be today, hence Net Zero

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

An Officially Concealed Genocide- British Malthusianism & the Truth of the ‘Irish Potato Famine’

2 October 2022

On Sunday September 25, 2022, The Rising Tide Foundation weekly lecture was delivered by historian Christopher Fogarty, author of “The Perfect Holocaust, Ireland 1845-1850” on the topic of ‘An Officially Concealed Genocide: British Malthusianism and the True Story of the ‘Irish Potato Famine’”.

Like this: Like Loading...