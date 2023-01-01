Alex Krainer, hedge fund manager and author born in Croatia, gives an excellent lecture on the banking system, with its roots in Venice of the 1300s AD, and its 2 main evils – fractional reserve banking and fiat currency ( money backed by nothing but debt)

An Afternoon with Alex Krainer [Rising Tide Foundation Lecture]

27 November 2022

On Sunday Nov. 20 at 2pm Eastern Time, Alex Krainer delivered a geo-economic RTF presentation featuring an assessment of the current systemic breakdown, possible solutions, the clash over divergent operating systems (unipolar vs multipolar) and much more. Subscribe to Alex’s Substack: https://alexkrainer.substack.com/

