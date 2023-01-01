An Afternoon with Alex Krainer [Rising Tide Foundation Lecture]

British Financial Empire

Alex Krainer, hedge fund manager and author born in Croatia, gives an excellent lecture on the banking system, with its roots in Venice of the 1300s AD, and its 2 main evils – fractional reserve banking and fiat currency ( money backed by nothing but debt)

27 November 2022

On Sunday Nov. 20 at 2pm Eastern Time, Alex Krainer delivered a geo-economic RTF presentation featuring an assessment of the current systemic breakdown, possible solutions, the clash over divergent operating systems (unipolar vs multipolar) and much more. Subscribe to Alex’s Substack: https://alexkrainer.substack.com/

