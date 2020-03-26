re posted from BLACK OPINION

SA Coronavirus Lockdown: Dear Black People, Take Yourself Seriously

March 25, 2020

By Andile Mngxitama

If I have R100 and I give you one rand, it’s fokol, right?

Let’s stop behaving like drunks after being given a total of R2 Billion from the collective wealth of over R207 Billion of the Oppenheimers and the Ruperts.

Let’s get up from our knees. It’s pathetic.

Last year alone, after removing Jacob Zuma as President of South Africa (SA), Johann Rupert made R11 Billion and the Oppenheimers made R6 Billion. They made this profit in just one year.

Moreover, the total wealth of each of them suggests that:

i. Johann Rupert is worth R103.4 Billion; and

ii. Nicky Oppenheimer is worth R102.98 Billion.

The total state allocation for this national coronavirus lockdown is a mere R13 Billion (R2 Billion of which is sponsored by Rupert and Oppenheimer). It is significant that all of this allocation goes to the same white monopoly capital (WMC).

In the meantime:

R0.00 has been allocated for the 3 million in the informal sector which includes hairdressers; hawkers; car guards; car washers; errand runners; and hustlers of all manner and way – they say they will make a plan; and

ii. R0.00 has been allocated for the unemployed and there are no plans at all for them

