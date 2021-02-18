France conducts a financial system of imperialism over its `former` African colonies. It is called CFA. This inspiring video is the Gilets Jaunes, the Yellow Vests, visit to the factory in France that manufacture the CFA notes . The Gilets Jaunes were informed of this colonial practice by the French political party founded by Jacques Cheminade, Solidarite et Progres, that uphold the economic philosophy of Lyndon LaRouche. The French media keep the French nation in the dark as to its dealings in Africa

Les gilets jaunes contre le principe du Franc CFA et sa production en France

Source: RP Medias TV

3 Mars 2019

Like this: Like Loading...