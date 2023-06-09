A LETTER TO U.S. AMBASSADOR BRIGETY

The Letter I Would Write to Ambassador Brigety

If I Were a South African

by David Cherry, Schiller Institute USA

June 9, 2023

H.E. Ambassador Reuben Brigety

Embassy of the United States

Pretoria, South Africa

Dear Ambassador Brigety,

I think it proper and necessary to respond to your accusation

on May 11 that South Africa has supplied munitions to Russia.

I do not have knowledge of whether any munitions were sent

to Russia. But—whether sent or not sent—your accusation

was an example of the bullying that you claimed your country

does not practice. It was an example of ‘Do as I say, not as I

do’.

I wish to remind you of a like circumstance, in which the

United States itself would have been considered the culprit

according to your recent unfortunate address.

American Neutrality

At the beginning of World War II against Nazi Germany and

Fascist Italy, the United States, while still a declared neutral,

arranged to supply tanks and planes to the British and the

Soviet Union. (R.A. Divine, The Reluctant Belligerent:

American Entry into World War II, 1967, p. 107: “while still

technically a neutral”)

When Britain declared war on Germany in 1939, the United

States remained neutral. American opinion was strongly against fighting a war—until December 7, 1941, when Germany’s ally, Japan, bombed Pearl Harbour in Hawaii. That

changed everything, overnight. It led to U.S. declarations of

war against Japan and Germany.

But nine months earlier, the Lend-Lease Act of March 11,

1941 had enabled the United States government to sell,

transfer title to, exchange, lease, lend, or otherwise dispose of

munitions, to any nation whose defense the President

considered vital to the defense of the United States. (Emphasis

added.) See it here:

https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/lend-lease-act

The South African case today would be very similar, if indeed

South Africa were to sell munitions to Russia. South Africa

recognizes that Russia is a nation whose defense is vital to its

own security and sovereignty. (That is true for all African

countries.) Why? In a unipolar world, in which Russia has no

significant power, South Africa would have no friend with

power comparable to that of the U.S., to turn to. The defense

of South Africa and all Africa thus requires that neither Russia

nor China be crushed.

It is also in South Africa’s national interest to sustain

friendship with all countries, including America, and it strives

to do so.

But U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared on April

25, 2022 that Russia must be crushed and deindustrialised, so

that it can never again commit aggression against a neighbor.

In such a condition, it would also have to submit to U.S.

hegemony. The President, the Secretary of State, and the

National Security Adviser agree with him in word and deed. It

is true that the Biden administration now understands that its

proxy war against Russia—using Ukraine as cannon

fodder—has failed, and the administration is now looking for

a way out on that particular front. Yet the crushing of Russia

and China remains the administration’s objective.

Austin’s words on April 25, 2022:

https://ua.usembassy.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-and-

secretary-lloyd-austin-remarks-to-traveling-press/

At the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on

February 17, 2023, French President was hearing such talk

about the need to crush Russia, and sought to dissociate

himself from it the next day:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/macron-france-wants-

russias-defeat-not-crush-it-2023-02-18/

If you think it is ‘outrageous’ (your word) to call the Ukraine

war a proxy war between the U.S./NATO and Russia, and to

say that it was induced by U.S./NATO actions, you may be

living in an information bubble. Does not Prof. John

Mearsheimer at the University of Chicago call it a proxy war?

And Ray McGovern, for 25 years a CIA analyst on the Russia

desk, who prepared the President’s Daily Brief and chaired the

preparation of National Intelligence Estimates in the 1980s?

And Col. Richard H. Black, who was the chief of the Army

Criminal Law Division at the Pentagon after flying combat

missions in the Viet Nam War? And Chas Freeman, former

U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, former Deputy Chief of

Mission to China, and vice chairman of the Atlantic Council

for 12 years? They and many others call it a proxy war. You

can find some of their contributions on YouTube, where they

explain why it is a proxy war and what dynamic brought it

about.

Seen in this context—of the U.S. striving to maintain its status

as the sole superpower—your May 11 attack on South

Africa—like many other U.S. actions—is consistent with the

policy to crush Russia as stated by Secretary Austin.

Your accusation misrepresented South Africa as a partisan in

the Ukraine war. It appears that one of your purposes was to

scuttle the African Peace Initiative of six African presidents

led by our President, Cyril Ramaphosa, which had been in the

works behind the scenes for many weeks. Such an initiative

would not be credible if President Ramaphosa could be

portrayed as a partisan. Despite your attack on May 11, the

Africa Peace Initiative was successfully launched on May 16.

Mr. Ambassador, there is a better America than the one that

motivated your attack. Let us recall it.

A Better America

In 1956 when General Eisenhower was the U.S. President,

Egypt’s President Nasser nationalised the strategic Suez Canal

and promised compensation to the British and French owners.

What then happened? Britain, France, and Israel went to war

against Egypt and were expecting that President Eisenhower

would join them. He refused. He realised that it was not in

America’s national interest, and that it would not be in the

interests of America’s friends in the Middle East. Instead,

President Eisenhower sought and obtained a resolution from

the UN General Assembly condemning the invasion. Without

U.S. participation, the war effort collapsed.

Please read about it here:

https://billofrightsinstitute.org/essays/eisenhower-and-the-

suez-canal-crisis

President Eisenhower was not always on the side of the

angels, but it is important that he responded to President

Kwame Nkrumah’s request for help in his initial effort to

build a major hydroelectric dam in Ghana. We recall President Obama saying to Africa, ‘We don’t do infrastructure’.

President Obama’s statement is reported, for example, here:

(https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/analysis/nigeria/)

President Eisenhower, in his farewell address at the end of his

second presidential term, also warned the America people of

the growing power of what he called the ‘Military-Industrial

Complex’.

President John F. Kennedy succeeded President Eisenhower in

1961. No one could say that Eisenhower or Kennedy was an

isolationist president. Kennedy, too, represented a better

America. There were then American troops in Viet Nam on a

small scale to help the Saigon government fight the

communist uprising. By 1963, the Saigon government was not

succeeding, and there was a debate within the Kennedy

administration over whether the U.S. should escalate its

involvement, or get out. In October, President Kennedy made

the decision to get out. He was not being advised by

‘communists’ or ‘Russians’. Among those who advised him

was the famous retired army general, Douglas MacArthur, in

1961. President Kennedy concluded that greater U.S.

involvement was not healthy for the United States. A month

later, in November 1963, he was assassinated, and U.S.

involvement in Viet Nam was immediately escalated. An

attempt was even made to conceal the fact that Kennedy had

made such a decision. Read about it here:

https://www.bostonreview.net/articles/galbraith-exit-strategy-

vietnam/

The ensuing Viet Nam War was a nightmare and a disaster for

the people of Viet Nam. It did great damage to America, too.

It opened the door to all of the ‘wars of choice’ that followed,

including the destruction in Somalia, Serbia, Afghanistan,

Iraq, Syria, and Libya. (Where was the ‘Protect’ in the ‘Right

to Protect’?) It damaged Americans’ conception of

themselves. It damaged America’s reputation in the world. It

shifted drug consumption in America to a higher level. And

many Americans were killed and maimed, or were

permanently damaged psychiatrically.

We have had many bad presidents, but presidents Abraham

Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, and

John F. Kennedy were inclined in varying degrees to follow

the patriotic foreign policy of presidents George Washington

and John Quincy Adams.

It was Adams who, while Secretary of State, spoke of

America and her foreign policy to the Congress on the Fourth

of July 1821, and said,

‘Wherever the standard of freedom and Independence has

been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions

and her prayers be.

‘But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.

‘She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of

all.

‘She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.

‘She will commend the general cause by the countenance of

her voice, and the benignant sympathy of her example’.

The Cold Coup in Washington

The murder of President Kennedy by elements within several

U.S. agencies—including the CIA, Pentagon, FBI, and Secret

Service—was the opening shot of a cold coup that continued

to unfold with the assassination of Malcolm X in 1965 when,

having converted to Islam, he rejected hatred of white people;

of Martin Luther King in 1968, when he began to mobilise

Americans against the Viet Nam War; and Sen. Robert F.

Kennedy in 1968, who opposed the Viet Nam War and was

expected to win the Democratic Party nomination for

President.

Read about the assassination of President Kennedy here:

James W. Douglass, JFK and the Unspeakable (2010).

For the context, read what an insider has to say, former Chief

of Special Operations in the Pentagon, Fletcher Prouty, who

wrote The Secret Team: The CIA and Its Allies in Control of

the United States and the World (1973).

See Prouty interviewed about his book here:

America has never been the same since.

Today, the beneficiaries of the coup, the neoconservatives in

both parties, are utterly blinded by their preconceptions and

the arrogance that flows therefrom. They believe that toppling

governments and resorting to force is the answer when softer

methods fail. And if these fail, they redouble their application

of the same methods. But the world has changed. They see it,

but they misread it.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that escalating

toward a nuclear confrontation is good, because it ‘makes it

easier for President Putin to make the hard choices’ that

Blinken is looking for. It is clear that Mr. Blinken believes

President Putin will be the first to blink. Does he not know

that the Soviet Union sacrificed 27 million lives to defeat Nazi

Germany in World War II? Twenty-seven million. Does he

not know that Russians today are patriots and that, as in World

War II, they are becoming more determined patriots as they

feel increasingly threatened? Even recently, Russians thought

well of Americans, but that is changing now.

Neither side will blink. Unless the game board is overturned,

there will be a thermonuclear war.

A nuclear war may kill us all. Many who don’t die from the

blast will die in the massive firestorms that follow. The rest

will probably die from cold and starvation, as the clouds of

soot in the stratosphere spread around the world and obscure

the Sun for years—nuclear winter. See nuclear war and

nuclear winter in this short video:



and here:



Will the Real America Stand Up?

But now, at last, there is a possibility of something closer to

the real America returning to power, as the 2024 Presidential

election approaches. There are candidates who reject the

policy of permanent war and of escalating to the brink of

nuclear war. They oppose the concept of American dominance

at any price, and they reject the small clique that worships at

that altar.

My respectful proposal to you, Mr. Ambassador, is that you

revisit America’s history, to which you are no stranger, and

examine your conscience. Whether you remain at your post or

not, ‘go home’ to your heart. Take inspiration from I

Corinthians 13 in the Bible (verses 4–6 and 11):

‘Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does

not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely,

does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not

rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; … When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things’.

Yes, let us become men! You are on the stage of history: You

are not a spectator. Which America will you represent?

I wish you well.

Sincerely,

David Cherry

The Schiller Institute

USA

