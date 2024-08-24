Please see link below the video to SIGN THE PETITION

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

Zambia Says No to UPOV. Africa Says No To GMOs. #notogmos #zambia #africa

23 August 2024

We cannot keep allowing Africa to be the dumping grounds for all manner of unnatural tendencies of those who enjoy undermining our collective health and prosperity. We must support the pushback by Zambian farmers against UPOV seed laws and GMOs.

To add your signature to the Zambia Says No To UPOV petition, please do so via this link: https://us17.campaign-archive.com/?u=…

As we push back against the GMO and seed wars, let’s not forget our brothers and sisters in the DRC. Support our GoFundMe campaign and help us raise funds for the refugees in Goma IDP camps, DRC. Your donation will provide much-needed food, clean water, clothing, blankets, school supplies, and toiletries to the community’s men, women, and children. Here is how you can help: Purchase the book Fathers of Pan-Africanism:

https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/fath… and the authors will donate 10% of their proceeds. Make a direct contribution to our GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/goma-refug…

Let’s give meaning to Pan-Africanism, let’s make Ubuntu work.

Like this: Like Loading...