During a recent State visit to Zambia,Burundian President Ndayishimiye and President Hichilema have agreed to open embassies in each other’s countries, to further strengthen good relations and discussed the need to connect Lake Tanganyika as a water corridor to the Tazara Railway

Source: ZNBC Today

Zambia, Burundi agree to open embassies

2 Aug 2024

By Joy Nyambe Zambia and Burundi have agreed to have embassies in each other’s countries, to further strengthen bilateral relations. President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding –MoU- has been signed between the two countries to have direct embassies in each of the two countries. President HICHILEMA has since tasked the people responsible to find space for land for the Burundi embassy. The President said this when he hosted a state banquet for visiting Burundi President EVARISTE NDAYISHIMIYE in Lusaka last evening.

