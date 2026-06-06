Does Your EV Drive on Terrorism?

by PD Lawton 6 June 2026

Part 5 of the Nigeria series

Part 1 : Boko Haram: a Golden Commercial Venture by PD Lawton

Part 2 :London Uses Nigeria and Ghana to Attack the AES and BRICS by PD Lawton

Part 3: Islamic Extremism, Religious Intolerance, Territorial disputes and Ethnic Conflict fuelling Genocide in Northern Nigeria by PD Lawton

Part 4 : The Islamic Terrorism Christian Genocide Ruse by Black Pearl

Access this series by typing into the search bar

One week, three videos. You share widely. You say : Look ! Nigeria is turning into Eastern Congo!

No response. World stays deaf dumb and blind. It is Africa. They are always killing each other. It is not our problem. Anyway, ( they would say to you) your subject matter won’t fit the algorithms, Africa is just not topical.

Video One got me. It is a video of the pattern of Africa. It is Eastern Congo revisited, this time in Nigeria.

image: massacre in Djugu, Ituri Province, Eastern Congo

On the 29 May 2026 a village in Kogi State, Nigeria was attacked. The images are the same as the ones from the DRC. Men, women, children sliced up by machete. Only, they weren’t all dead. One survivor , a baby crying still strapped to his mother`s back.

image: Kogi State massacre

It is just like the photo after one of Paul Kagame`s RPF massacres on a refugee camp in North Kivu, DRC. Bodies strewn, dead, hacked about. One survivor. A toddler crying by his dead mother.

Will President Tinubu be made Man of the Year by The Times? Will Tinubu undergo PR re-imaging as was Paul Kagame so the International Mineral Mafia can lick his feet?

image: Presidents Macron and Tinubu shake hands on the looting of Nigerian mineral wealth

image: Prime Minister Blair and President Kagame shake hands on the looting of Congolese mineral wealth

Video Two: Evidence, irrefutable evidence of crime and corruption. The International Mineral Mafia at work.

The Turks star in this video but it could just as easily be the Americans, the British, the Israelis, the EUropeans and God forbid for the BRICS lovers, the Russians or the Chinese.

The video shows Fulani herdsmen loading sacks of minerals, Lithium for the EV, into a Turkish helicopter. The Fulani herdsmen and I call them by that full name because that is part of the Theatre, the Mineral Mafia`s Theatre of the Absurd. Nigerien military are present in this video. What is General Tiani of Niger up to? Is it uranium in the sacks?

It’s like the video footage from DRC showing M23-RPF terrorists marching in file past the UN Casque Bleu contingent while they picnic under a tree, turning a blind eye. Or the UN helicopters dropping boxes of `stuff` behind M23-RPF lines. Or the Rwandan regular army marching through Bukavu and the world`s media call them M23, protectors of the Congolese Tutsi , and the coltan mines of Rubaya.

image: M23 `rebels` aka Rwandan Defence Force. Photo by Alexis Huguet / AFP) (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Video Three is a ground shaker only it will disappear under the bridge and into the sea of information, mostly misinformation. It is a sort of repeat of the DDR Program (Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration) run by MONUSCO, which is the International Minerals Mafia`s charade of peacekeeping in Eastern Congo. The pre April 1994 Rwandan military ( FDLR – formerly FAR ( Force Armees Rwandais ) were subjected to laying down their weapons and being returned to Rwanda. That itself was a charade because no FDLR fighter would be so stupid as to return willingly to Paul Kagame`s Rwanda. So the International Mineral Mafia told Paul Kagame to create a new FDLR which he did by emptying Rwandan prisons and ordering the conscripts to go terrorize Kinyarwandan speaking ( mostly Tutsi) civilians in eastern Congo so that Rwanda would have justification for invading DRC.

Video Three transcript of a presentation given at a recent peace conference in Abuja: IT IS SHOCKING

“The Boko Haram are being rehabilitated. Now what do they do after being rehabilitated ? They fill forms that ask questions: How many people have you killed? So if you kill 50 you have your own class. 50 and above 20 [ another class]and [ another class for those that say} I have never killed. So if you have never killed maybe you stay there one month and go off. If you kill small number, 2 month [ of rehabilitation classes] . If you kill many : 6 month.

Which type of ammunition that you use? Then that is the people that they are going to pay them a pay off. A pay off of 3 million. And a monthly salary of 50 000 . I’m saying this. It should be shocking. I’m revealing this .

After having been rehabilitated, what happens next? If you cannot live without a gun? The government will provide gun for you. As a civilian JTF [ Joint Task Force], you all know that they are here in Abuja. Most of them are repented Boko Haram. Some of them that cannot stay in the society , they are being exported to Algeria to go and attack the miners. To go and do illegal mining, gold mining in Algeria and be paid. If they sustain gunshot they are going to be transported back to Maiduguri and treated in the University of Maiduguri teaching hospital through the Government of Borno State. The repented IDPs , repented Boko Harams and also the civilian JTF go to Zamfara. They are there. The Government of Zamfara is paying them 70 000 . The Government is paying 70 000 to the Borno State Government . The Borno State Government is paying them 50 000.

Meaning it is a job. It is a business. It is not a crime to start a business. If the business is being recognized by our government. `The business that I am craving for is to start my terrorism`.

[Me], I am not going to terrorize anybody. I am going to fight back. It has been so painful that the killer of my Dad is being paid with taxpayers’ money. The abductors of our wives, our children, our sisters are being paid off by the taxpayers’ money. They drive luxury car with escort. There is one man that slaughtered 96 people a day. Now he is driving a Hilux. His name is Adam Rugurugu. I am saying this, I don’t care. I don’t care, I am ready to die . I’m ready to die because what is life? “

End of transcript

Like this: Like Loading…