Source: Andre Dugum

Your Brain Has 2 Masters — And One Is Leading Us Astray | Dr. Iain McGilchrist

30 September 2025

World-renowned psychiatrist and author Dr. Iain McGilchrist explores the profound truth about the left and right hemispheres of the brain, and why understanding their relationship can change the way you see yourself, others, and the world. We go far beyond the popular myths of “creative right brain” vs “logical left brain.” Dr. McGilchrist reveals how the two hemispheres actually work together to shape perception, meaning, and even our experience of the sacred. This is a conversation about imagination, intuition, and truth… and about what we lose when the left hemisphere dominates our culture. From education and consciousness to the future of humanity, Dr. McGilchrist shows how rebalancing our relationship to the brain can awaken a deeper, more fulfilling way of living.

