World-class South African facility collapsed despite R500 million funding

16 Jan 2026

Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) went from a world-class facility to a struggling one despite receiving R500 million to revamp it.

Onderstepoort Biological Products is a South African state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing company.

Its mandate is to prevent and control animal diseases that impact food security, human health, and livelihoods.

The facility must ensure vaccine affordability and accessibility through varied distribution channels.

However, many agricultural experts and farmers have raised concerns about the OBP not fulfilling its mandate.

The current Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, which is wreaking havoc across the country, has brought the facility’s dysfunction into the spotlight.

