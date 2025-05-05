Source: Great Lakes Post
Will the negotiations with TRUMP and Congo avoid mixage, brasage with M23 – Rwanda backed group M23?
The ongoing peace talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo aim to stabilize the conflict-ridden east, but a critical stance is clear: no integration, mixing, or power-sharing with M23, a rebel group labeled as Rwandan-backed terrorists serving Kigali’s regime. This video dives into Rwanda’s alleged role in fueling Congo’s crisis for mineral wealth and security, exposing how these negotiations are a battle for sovereignty amid global indifference. With Congo’s resources tied to tech supply chains, the outcome will ripple worldwide, testing whether justice can prevail over greed and foreign influence.