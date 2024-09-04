re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Such vital categories of hard and soft infrastructure were never built by the “rules-based order” in the half century in which the West dominated trade with Africa.

Soon after the 8th FOCAC in Dakar, Senegal in 2021, China released an outline of future China-Africa cooperation, China Africa Vision 2035. In this policy paper, China outlines the key categories of cooperation for the development of the African continent. They include expansion of infrastructure, and growth in the manufacturing sector in order to achieve poverty reduction of poverty.

Will FOCAC Summit Strategize For Africa’s Future Economic Growth?

by Lawrence Freeman September 2, 2024

China is hosting the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing on September 4th through September 6th. FOCAC conferences have occurred every three years since the year 2000 bringing together leaders and representatives from the African continent with their Chinese counterparts. These discussions cover all aspects of economic, political, and social relations between China and the African nations. There is no doubt, despite all the naysayers and propaganda attacks against China alleging an ulterior motive, this is a true friendship, an important feature of China’s foreign policy. China has outflanked the Western governed “rules-based international order,” creating a bond between the two giant populated regions of the world. FOCAC is unique. There is no such comparable forum between African nations and the United States or Europe.

Geopolitical Limitations

