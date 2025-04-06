Why Would John Prendergast Propose This?

Image: John Prendergast and Roger Winter

Prendergast is the Western MNC Poster Boy. He is proposing the `Blood Minerals` deal whereby the corporate network retain ALL legal export access like the Kimberly Process that still has South Africa exporting unpolished diamonds that then go to Tel Aviv or Amsterdam to be processed…..keeping it in `The Club`

re posted from JUST SECURITY

A Way Out of the DRC’s Proxy War

All these deals would be bad for the future of the DRC. First, any deal must respect the sovereignty of the DRC. Second, the DRC needs transparency, accountability, and democratic governance, and any deal should include strong provisions to increase, not decrease those elements. For example, any agreement must follow strict contract and revenue transparency requirements from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) standards to prevent corruption. Any pacts also must include clear mechanisms to ensure that Congolese people benefit from their own natural resources, and increased democratic provisions to allow the Congolese people a strong say in their future.

Read full article HERE: Source:

I

Like this: Like Loading...