Why South Africans Support Zuma and MK

13 million South African children are still living in poverty

Poverty Levels Slightly Up In Sa, Down In Zim

About 13 million children in South Africa live in poverty, despite the estimated R700 billion a year investment made by the government, private sector and NGOs to tackle this.

Government spending on child poverty alleviation programmes constitutes about 97% of the total direct spending on child poverty, while the NGO sector accounted for 0.05% to 3% and the private sector less than 1%, according to a study by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, launched at the weekend.

NGOs spend between R2 billion and R21 billion on child poverty-related programmes, with most of their income coming from the private sector (27%), followed by individuals (14%), foundations and trusts (14%) and the government (13%). Other donors include the National Lottery (2%).

The study estimated the direct cost of child poverty at about 9% of South Africa’s GDP and the indirect cost or loss of economic potential at 18% of GDP or about R1.3 trillion.

